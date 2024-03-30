Construction worker arrested for murdering co-worker after drunken brawl in Korukkupet

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday arrested a 31 year-old-man, a construction labourer for the murder of his co worker in Korukkupet three days ago.



On March 25, police were informed about the presence of a man's dead body near a playground in Korukkupet after which personnel from RK Nagar police station recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

The deceased was identified as C Rajaram (33) of Kamaraj Nagar. Investigations revealed that Rajaram was last seen drinking alcohol with his co-worker and police secured the man and interrogated him after which it was found out that he had killed Rajaram after a drunken brawl.

Police arrested Kuppuswamy (31) for Rajaram's murder. Investigations revealed that Kuppuswamy picked up a cement slab and smashed it against the other man's head and murdered him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.