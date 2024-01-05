Construction of Mandaveli, Mylapore, RK Salai Metro stations: Roads to be closed; Traffic diversions announced

CHENNAI: In view of the proposed construction of three metro stations- Mandaveli, Mylapore and R K Salai by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), three road stretches will be closed for traffic from Sunday (Jan 7). Police have announced traffic diversions.

Accordingly, Royapettah High road (Ajantha junction to RK Salai- Royapettah High Road), RK Mutt road (Luz junction to Thirumylai MRTS) and RK Mutt Road (Thiruvengadam street junction to Grace super market) will be closed for traffic.

For the first stretch- Royapettah High Road, Vehicles coming from G.R.H Point to RK Salai via Ajantha Junction will be diverted towards V.P Raman road - Right - Judge Jumbulingam Street - Right – RK Salai.

Vehicles coming from Royapettah High Road towards GRH will take the Royapettah Bridge Service road- Left- Niligris junction – Music Academy service road – Right – TTK Road - Gowdiya Mutt Road.

V.M Street, Judge Jumbulingam Street will be made "One Way" for all Vehicles.

Heavy Vehicles are restricted from Ajantha Junction to Indian Bank Junction via ADMK Party Office.

For the second stretch on RK Mutt road, Vehicles coming from RK Salai, on Royapettah High Road towards Mandaiveli junction via Luz junction will be diverted at Luz junction- Right Luz Church road- left - D'Silva road- Bakthavachalam street- Warren road- Right - St Mary's road - Turn left to CP Ramasamy road to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from RK Mutt Road towards Royapettah High Road will be diverted at Venkatesa Agraharam street (Sai Baba temple street) - left -Dr.Ranga road – right - East Abiramapuram 1st Street- Luz Avenue and join Luz Church road proceed to PS Sivasamy salai - right - Sulivan Garden Street- left-Royapettah High Road.

East Mada Street, Venkatesa Agragaram street (Sai Baba temple street), Dr.Ranga Road upto East Abiramapuram 1st street, Luz Avenue 1st Street, Luz Avenue, Mundagakanniamman Koil street will be made "One Way" for all Vehicles. Kalvi varu street one way to be changed in reverse direction, according to an official release.

Two way allowed in North Mada Street from C.P.Koil Junction to R.K.Mutt Road Junction. MTC mini buses originating from Mylapore through RK Mutt road will take left at Mandaiveli Post Office- Mandaiveli street- Turn right- Norton Road - take left - South Canal Bank road.

For the third stretch - RK Mutt Road (Thiruvenkadam Street Junction to Grace Super Market), Diverted vehicles coming from Warren road- turn right- St. Mary's road – turn left - CP Ramasamy road - Kaliappa junction- Proceed straight to R A Puram 3rd cross street- Kamarajar Salai- Left Srinivasa Avenue- Join R K Mutt road towards Greenways Junction to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Greenways Junction to Mandaiveli will be diverted at RK Mutt Road - Left Thiruvengadam street - Thiruvengadam street extension- V.K. Iyer Road - Devanathan street - Right - St.Marys road - Left - RK Mutt road.

MTC buses terminating at Mandaiveli - From Warren Road – turn left - St.Mary's Road - Turn left - Sringeri Mutt road and reach Mandaiveli Bus terminus via VK Iyer road.

Srinivasa Avenue, Thiruvengadam street, Thiruvengadam street Extn, School Road, will made "One Way".