Construction of KMC new block to be completed next month

CHENNAI: The new block of the Kilpauk Medical College is nearing completion as the Public Works Department (PWD) has completed about 80-85 percent of the works and it is expected to be completed by next month.

Though there has been a delay in the construction of the building than the stipulated date, senior officials from the State Health Department have said that the work will be completed by next month.

The new block is being constructed as part of the Tamil Nadu Urban Care Project, with funds support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at an allocation of Rs 149 crore.

The new building will have several specialities in one building, including the casualty ward facilities.

The six-storied building was expected to be inaugurated by September but was further delayed due to several infrastructure architectural change issues.

The 450 bedded block will include neurology, cardiology, neurosurgery, emergency, nephrology, plastic surgery and operation theatres.

As the old buildings are not in good condition, the specialities from such blocks will be shifted to the new building.

The old buildings have been declared unfit for use by the Public Works Department (PWD) and will be revamped after the departments are shifted.

The project director from the Tamil Nadu Urban Care Project said that there was a delay in the reimbursement of the loan amount from JICA, which added to the delay in the project implementation.

"An additional amount was allocated by the government as non-recurring cost for the completion of the construction of the new building. The procurement of the equipment will also be completed by next month," said a senior official from the State Health Department.