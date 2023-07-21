Constable, off-duty SI exchange blows on road

CHENNAI: A police constable and a sub-inspector off duty allegedly exchanged blows after an argument when the constable found the SI with a transgender near Nungambakkam on Wednesday night.

According to police sources, the constable, Kathirkaman (27) attached to the Nungambakkam police station was on his night rounds when he saw a man talking with transgenders along Kodambakkam high road. Kathirkaman had asked the man to vacate the place, which had resulted in an argument between the two men.

The other man had allegedly assaulted the constable first after which the constable acted in retaliation and then called for back up through the wireless.

The police patrol who reached the scene found that the other man was Jayaprakash, a sub-inspector who got recently attached to the Thiruvottiyur traffic police station.

Police sources said that Jayaprakash was out with his friends to celebrate his recent transfer and was riding back home when the incident happened. Both Jayaprakash and Kathirkaman have filed complaints against each other. A senior police officer will be conducting a departmental enquiry.