Constable held in 4-month-old kidnap-murder

CHENNAI: Four months after the kidnap and murder of a city financier near Koyambedu, Chennai police have arrested a constable in connection with the crime.

The arrested policeman was identified as A Amalraj (44), who was attached to the Crime wing of Poonamallee police station. Eight people were already arrested by the CMBT police in February.

According to a senior officer, police had zeroed in on the constable as an accused within days of the murder and had issued summons, but he went on an extended medical leave around the same time.

Amalraj is a friend of the prime accused, L Venkat Raman (48) alias Chotta of Nolambur, and was present when the financier, B Babuji (50), was kidnapped by a gang on February 23. Babuji was murdered and his burnt body was recovered near a garbage dump in Mangadu.

A special team arrested Venkat Raman, and his associates M Ganapathy (29) of Maduravoyal, a collection agent; M Dillip (30) of Maduravoyal, a construction worker; M Gopi (47) of Purasaiwalkam, a junior film artiste; and four others.

Police said that Babuji had badmouthed Venkat Raman after a fall out, irate over which the latter kidnapped and beat him up.