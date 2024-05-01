Constable attached to Elephant Gate Police station suspended for association with IPL betting gang

CHENNAI: A police constable attached to the Elephant Gate Police station was on Tuesday placed under suspension after probe revealed his association with a gang who was arrested for online betting during an IPL match two days ago.



The suspended constable was identified as Kamesh, attached to the special team of Elephant Gate Inspector (law and order).

Six persons were arrested by the City Police for online gambling during the recent IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Police said that they had received a tip off about the betting activity and a vigil was mounted at a mobile phone accessories shop on Perumal Mudali Street during the match.

After investigations, Police arrested Y Sandeep (33), T Kathes (32), P Rajesh Kumar (33), T Thiraj (41) and seized Rs 14,000 cash and four cell phones from them. Based on their inputs, Police arrested S Ankit Jain (32) and P Jitender (44) of Sowcarpet on Monday and seized Rs 6250 cash from them.

All those arrested were let off on station bail.

The constable, Kamesh's association with the gang was unearthed during investigations, police said.

Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore had issued directions to Inspectors of Police to monitor and arrest buyers, sellers of banned lottery tickets and illegal gambling in the city of Chennai.