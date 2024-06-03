Constable arrested for police wife's suicide in Royapuram police quarters

CHENNAI: City Police have arrested a 30-year-old police constable on charges of abetment to suicide in connection with the death of his wife, also a police constable.

The deceased, Priyanka (27) was three months pregnant.

Police said that she got married to another constable, Sekar (30) in January this year.

Both of them were attached to Royapuram police station.

Priyanka died by suicide at her residence in Royapuram police quarters on May 31.

Police investigations revealed that Priyanka and Sekar quarreled earlier in the day and Priyanka took the extreme step when Sekar was away at work.

The deceased is a native of Vellore district.

Priyanka's parents meanwhile complained to the Royapuram police station alleging that Sekar used to harass their daughter after getting drunk and a day before her suicide, Priyanka called them over phone and was crying about the abuse and told them that she was going to take her life.

The next day, the family members received a call from Government Stanley Hospital after which the family learnt about Priyanka's death.

Royapuram police had registered a case and on Sunday arrested Sekar.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.