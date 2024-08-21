Consider plea seeking proper parking space for two-wheelers: HC to Chennai Metro Rail

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to consider the representation seeking proper parking space and shelter for the two-wheelers parked at the railway stations.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji heard a PIL by advocate S Gnaneswaran, seeking to direct CMRL to provide proper parking space.

The petitioner submitted that there was no parking space or shelter for two-wheelers though the CMRL has been collecting charges. Due to a lack of shelter, two-wheelers parked in CMRL stations are getting ruined under the sunlight and heavy rains. In some cases, two-wheelers were stolen from the CMRL stations, as no proper CCTV units were not installed.

The petitioner alleged his representation seeking proper parking space and shelter was not considered by CMRL. After the submission, the bench directed the CMRL to consider the representation.