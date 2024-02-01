Conservancy staff hacked to death in Adyar

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man, a conservancy worker was allegedly hacked to death in broad daylight by a gang near Lattice Bridge road in Adyar on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Dilli Babu of Kannagi Nagar. Police investigations revealed that he was employed as a driver for the battery-operated garbage collection vehicle in Zone 13 of Chennai Corporation.

On Wednesday, he was driving his vehicle near LB road- Avvai Nagar junction when a gang intercepted the vehicle. Sensing danger, Dilli Babu abandoned the vehicle and tried to flee, but the gang chased and attacked him.

After he fell to the ground, the gang continuously attacked him with weapons. Police rushed to the scene on information and moved Dilli Babu to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Police investigations revealed that Dilli Babu was involved in a brawl in Kannagi Nagar a few days ago.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the clash in his neighbourhood was the reason behind the murder. Police have detained two suspects and are investigating.