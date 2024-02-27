Conmen cheat two septuagenarians in chennai

CHENNAI: In yet another case where conmen hiding behind the anonymity of internet and targeting elderly citizens and cheating them, two septuagenarians were conned of Rs 2.6 lakh in separate incidents.

In the first case, a 70-year-old woman from MRC Nagar, who tried to order dry fruits online from an Instagram handle, was conned of Rs 60,000.

According to the complaint filed by the elderly woman, she tried to order dry fruits through the popular app using her credit card, but it failed. Later, however, she received messages saying that Rs 10,000 has been debited six times totalling Rs 60,000. She then lodged a complaint with the Foreshore Estate police station.

In another incident, a 74-year-old man from Choolaimedu transferred Rs 1 lakh each from his and his wife’s accounts, totaling Rs 2 lakh, after the conman lured him with an offer to return the policy amount within 45 days of deposit.

Police said the victim received a phone call claiming to be from a prominent insurance company and said that the policy amount would be returned within 45 days. After receiving repeated calls, the man believed that the offer was real and transferred Rs 1 lakh each from his account and that of his wife.

Only after checking with the office of the insurance firm did he came to know that he was cheated and lodged a complaint with the Choolaimedu police.

Two from Andhra arrested for stealing chain from octogenarian

Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing a nine-sovereign gold chain from an octogenarian by diverting her attention near Nandambakkam. The Nandambakkam police identified the duo as Kathi Ravindra Babu (46) and Babar Ali (47), both natives of Andhra Pradesh.

On Thursday, Kanmani Ammal (85) was walking along Manapakkam Main Road when two men approached and advised her to be careful with her jewels. The duo then told her that the chain she was wearing must be kept safely in her house and told her to remove it immediately. They told her that they would wrap in a paper for her. When she handed over the nine-sovereign gold chain to them, the duo acted as if they were wrapping it in a paper and gave it back to her.

Only when she reached home did she realise that the chain was missing. Based on her complaint, police checked the CCTV footage from the area and identified the duo. Both were arrested.