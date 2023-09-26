Congress worker killed in road accident caused by drunken driver

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old Congress party worker from Kancheepuram district was killed in an raod accident allegedly caused by a drunken driver near Tambaram on Tuesday.

The deceased was Nagaraj (57) Kancheepuram district unit president of Congress party and he was also the Union Coucillor of Walajabad.

Police said on Monday Nagaraj with his supporters went to Chennai to attend the meeting that was scheduled by Tamilnadu Congress President KS Alagiri. After the meeting was over Nagaraj along with his supporters was returning to Kancheepuram and around 11 pm they stopped in Kamarajapuram in the Tambaram - Velachery and had dinner in a roadside food stall.

Police said a group of three youngsters who finished their dinner in the same shop went to their vehicle and started it. As soon as it was started the vehicle ran amok and knocked down Nagaraj.

Soon Nagaraj was rushed to the Chromepet GH and was admitted to the ICU but On Tuesday early morning he died without responding to treatments. The Pallikaranai traffic investigation police who registered a case arrested Udaya (25) of Hastinapuram, Nivedan (28) of Chitlapakkam and Kishore (24) of Tambaram and seized the load vehicle which caused the accident.

Police said all three of them had consumed liquor in the night and they were in an intoxicated condition during the accident. Udaya was driving the vehicle. On Tuesday Nagaraj's son Goutham filed a complaint with the police asking for a detailed investigation in the death of his father to rule out that it was not a planned murder. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.