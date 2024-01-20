Congress cadres booked for planning to raise black flags during Modi's visit

CHENNAI: City Police have booked nine workers of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee who were planning to raise black flags during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on Friday to inauguate the Khelo India games.

While three workers including the President and Secretary of Tamil Nadu youth congress, Lenin Prasad and Manikandan were booked by the Kilpauk Police, six others including the President of Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu Congress, Manikandan were booked by the Anna Salai Police.

City police had kept vigil and identified possible intruders who were planning to raise black flags during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. The nine cadres of the congress party were picked up from a hotel and were detained at a community hall and let off later in the day.

In another attempt, a City police head constabled who tried to breach the security to stage a sit-in protest during the arrival of Prime Minister's convoy demanding justice for his daughter was detained and let off.

The constable, A Kothandapani had earlier staged a sit-in protest outside the Secretariat and the office of Director General of Police few months ago.

Kothandapani's 10-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Kidney ailments when she was three years old. After treatment and discharge, he has been administering the medicines prescribed by doctors at ICH for the past five years.

Meanwhile, she developed rashes on her foot after which Kothandapani took her to ICH, twice in October 2021 and doctors then shifted her to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The constable had alleged that because of the wrong diagnosis and medicines given by the doctors, his daughter's feet got burned and without the parents' permission, she was administered Dialysis after which she developed seizures.

It is to be noted that the inquiry conducted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) into the complaint against doctors of the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Chennai's Egmore has identified no medical negligence.