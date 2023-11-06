Congenital heart disease no excuse for this State gymnastics champ

CHENNAI: Despite undergoing six surgeries for a congenital heart disorder, Duwarak K (9) beat all the odds and won the State-level gymnastics championship held recently.



It’s a story of grit and determination that the city boy came first in level 3 under category 10 of the championship, while his younger brother Karan stood second in Level 2 under category 8.

Duwarak was born with Tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia, a medical term that refers to a complex congenital heart defect. It affects the flow of blood into the pulmonary arteries, which carry blood that’s low in oxygen and high in carbon dioxide waste to the lungs.

He was diagnosed with the disease when his mother, Kokila Shree, was around 24 weeks pregnant. Many doctors recommended abortion as he would have to undergo many surgeries after delivery, which may lead to more complications. However, Kokila decided to give birth to the child.

When born, Duwarak was diagnosed with a hole in his heart and had to undergo a surgery on the third day of his birth. He had to go through 6 surgeries since then, last being done in June 2022.

“I wanted my child to be an example of strength and courage for others. I was confident that he can learn and perform well, just like other children. He was immediately selected by his coach when I first took him for the gymnastics classes and was awarded the best upcoming gymnast in inter-school gymnastics championship in November 2022,” says Kokila.

Overcoming doctors’ opinion that his studies might be jeopardised because of the effects of medications and surgery, Duwarak managed to be active in academics and sports. “I didn’t feel different from other kids, thanks to my mother’s encouragement. Not just gymnastics, I also love to participate in athletics. My mother has been my pillar of support and I am confident I can do better in the upcoming championships,” smiles Duwarak.

His coach appreciates Duwarak’s skills, exceptional flexibility and ability to perform extraordinary gymnastics.

He was admitted directly to Level 2 as he had the basic skills of Level 1.

Along with Karan, he aims to perform gymnastics in other inter-state championships in near future.