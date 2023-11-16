Confusion at airport as London-bound flight delayed

CHENNAI: The British Airways flight to London was delayed for over four hours on Wednesday. The flight that arrives at 5.30 am in Chennai depart to London at 7.45 am.

On Wednesday, the flight was delayed due to bad weather in London and it landed at Chennai airport at 10.15 am.

Over 300 passengers waiting to board the flight gathered at the airline counter and complained that they should have been informed.

The flight departed to London at 12 pm.







