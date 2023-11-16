Begin typing your search...

Confusion at airport as London-bound flight delayed

On Wednesday, the flight was delayed due to bad weather in London and it landed at Chennai airport at 10.15 am.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Nov 2023 12:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-16 00:15:41.0  )
Confusion at airport as London-bound flight delayed
X

Representative Image (Photo: File)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The British Airways flight to London was delayed for over four hours on Wednesday. The flight that arrives at 5.30 am in Chennai depart to London at 7.45 am.

On Wednesday, the flight was delayed due to bad weather in London and it landed at Chennai airport at 10.15 am.

Over 300 passengers waiting to board the flight gathered at the airline counter and complained that they should have been informed.

The flight departed to London at 12 pm.



British Airways flightBritish Airwaysflight delayChennaiLondonChennai airport
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X