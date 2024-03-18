Confluence of Indian and Korean art

CHENNAI: InKo Centre and K-ART International Exchange Association present the fifth edition of The Chennai Biennial. This curated exhibition, titled Confluence, showcases 50 contemporary artworks from Indian and Korean artists. The exhibition that was inaugurated on March 15 will run until March 26 at Lalit Kala Akademi Regional Centre.

Dr Ashrafi S Bhagat, curator of the Indian artworks, says, “The selected artists from across the country have used various visual languages to express their thoughts and emotions. Their artistic statements convey their experiences in an evocative manner.”

She further explains that what will set this exhibition apart are the vibrant colours reminiscent of tropical landscapes.

From the Confluence exhibition

“These colours, characterised by brightness, vividness, luminosity, vibrancy, radiance, and lustre, mirror the essence of the Indian sun and its rich culture. Nevertheless, the exhibition promises to be both engaging and intellectually stimulating, offering viewers a pleasurable experience that is both satisfying and thought-provoking,” the art historian and curator adds.

Kim Injun, the curator from Korea, is happy about the art collaboration between the two countries.

“Selecting 25 artists from Korea offered a great chance to showcase their diverse personalities. These artists interpret and express their works through various philosophies of life and worlds of ideals and imagination. Their unique approach and artistic intuition elevate their work to a different level of expression. Given the mutual exchange and study of art between Korea and India, it’s crucial to share artworks that represent diverse perspectives. This fosters cultural growth and progressive development through artistic exchanges,” he shares.