Conference to explore migration of NE Christians

CHENNAI: University of Madras has proposed to organise international conference on ‘North East Indian Christians and migration: Prospects and challenges’ from December 7.

The primary objectives of this two-day conference is to explore and analyse the prospects and challenges faced by north east Christians in India due to migration. The event aims to foster a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by them through open conversation and scholarly engagement.

In its announcement with regard to the conference, the university said the gathering intends to cover several areas and welcome original paper presentations based on objective research, which includes contribution of the migrants on the urban life and work places and Issues in socio-cultural life.

In addition, it will also discuss about the role of the NGOs for the north east Indian migrants. The university also pointed out that in the last two decades, the Indian population census shows an increase of north east migrants in the places like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

As per 2011 census, there are 14.9 million in-migrants in the north east, which is about 33% of the total population in the region. The increase in migration from the regio made young people to question their identity, culture, and religion and resulting in them facing challenges in the host cities.