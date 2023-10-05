Conference on water security at IIT-M

CHENNAI: A four-day conference on Water Security and Climate Adaptation with a focus on adaptation and mitigation through sustainable development began at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Wednesday.

“The conference is being coordinated by the Global Water and Climate Adaptation Centre of the institute. The focus is to research advance strategies in the domain that will further take the nation forward to meet the goals for sustainable development in efficient water resources management,” said a release from IIT-Madras.

Addressing the inaugural session, T Balasubramanian, former Director and Dean of Annamalai University, highlighted the need for close interaction with cross-disciplinary professionals in water, health, and policymakers to achieve the stress-free water availability in coming decades.

Further, he stressed the need for spreading awareness on avoiding polluting water.

The key focus area of WSCA 2023 is ‘Adaptation and Mitigation through Sustainable Development’. It is particularly significant due to the global trends striving to achieve self-sufficiency and sustainability in all regards.

The mission of the DAAD Global Water and Climate Adaptation Centre is to address the challenges of ‘Water Security and Climate Adaptation’ through training, teaching and research.

This will facilitate transfer and link science with policy and the private sector to enable sustainable solutions for climate adaptation.