Conductors should not insist passengers provide exact change to purchase ticket: MTC

CHENNAI: MTC has instructed its conductors not to insist the passengers provide exact change for purchasing tickets and they should not engage in any sort of arguments over providing change for the tickets.

In a circular, MTC, joint managing director said that the conductor should return the correct change to the passengers along with the ticket.

The conductor should make use of the "impress amount" provided at the bus depot and avoid making any arguments with the passengers, it said, adding that the conductors should act kindly with the passengers. "If any complaints were received from the passengers against the conductor, appropriate disciplinary action would be taken, " he warned.