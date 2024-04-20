Conduct inquiry into illegal mining, prosecute officials, HC tells State

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to conduct a detailed inquiry into the illegal mining activities in Krishnagiri district and prosecute officials responsible for the offense.

The collusion or corrupt activities on the part of the authorities are to be investigated to preserve the Nation’s wealth. No one is entitled to steal the property belonging to ‘We the people of India’, wrote Justice SM Subramaniam while hearing a petition seeking to initiate action against illegal mining.

Petitioner MJ Sankar moved the HC seeking a direction to the State to take action against the illegal mining in Krishnagiri based on his representation. The petitioner contended that large-scale illegal mining operations are occurring in Krishnagiri with the connivance of authorities in mining departments and other government departments. It also mentioned that mining operations are carried on beyond the permissible limits and quantity permitted under the license.

Superintendent of Police, Krishnagiri, filed a status report regarding criminal cases registered against illegal mining. The report revealed that 955 cases were registered from 2018 to March 2024, and 106 vehicles used for illegal activities were seized.

“Considering the status report, the court cannot brush aside the illegal mining allegation raised by the petition and the authorities are duty-bound to conduct inspections,” read the judgment. “If any illegality in mining operations is identified, all appropriate actions are to be initiated,” the judge directed.

Additional advocate general (AAG) J Ravindran submitted that the authorities would identify illegal mining operations by conducting field inspections and initiate appropriate action if any unlawful act is found. He also submitted that officials, if found not addressing the complaint on the operations, would face departmental disciplinary proceedings.

After the submission, the judge directed the Geology and Mines department and the district administration to conduct detailed inquiries and prosecute all persons apart from initiation of disciplinary actions against the officials responsible and accountable for illegal mining operations.

Further, the judge also granted liberty to the petitioner to submit representations along with all necessary details to the officials regarding the illegal mining.