Condolence gathering held at Sankara Nethralaya hospital for the late Dr SS Badrinath

CHENNAI: A condolence gathering was solemnly organised by Sankara Nethralaya Hospital to honour the memory of its founder, Dr SS Badrinath who passed away on November 21 at the age of 83 in Chennai.

A renowned eye surgeon and a visionary in the field of ophthalmology, Dr Badrinath's contributions to healthcare were remembered and celebrated during the gathering.

The condolence event took place on Saturday in Chennai, providing a platform for dignitaries, speakers, and well-wishers to pay homage to the life and achievements of Badrinath.

The gathering saw the presence of distinguished personalities such as Padma Sri Nalli Kuppusamy, an accomplished industrialist associated with The Nalli, and lyricist Vairamuthu. Former chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, Gurumurthy, Editor of Tughlaq and former DGP Radhakrishnan also provided insights into Dr Badrinath's impact on healthcare and society.

Condolences poured in from political leaders, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing deep sadness and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin offering heartfelt condolences. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), with which Dr. Badrinath was associated for four decades, also extended its condolences, recognizing his significant contributions to Sankara Nethralaya.

After completing his education in Chennai and abroad, Dr. Badrinath returned to India, opening Sankara Nethralaya, a hospital dedicated to eye care. Throughout his illustrious career, he received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1983 and the Padma Bhushan in 1999. Dr. Badrinath also served as a consultant in ophthalmology to the Armed Forces of India.