Compound wall collapses killing mason doing demolition work

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old mason was crushed to death near Puzhal on Monday after a compound wall fell on him when he was engaged in demolition work.

The deceased was identified as A Chinnasamy of Puzhal. On Monday evening, Chinnasamy along with some workers, were demolishing the compound wall when a portion of the wall fell on Chinnasamy and crushed him.

His co-workers rushed to his aid and removed the debris off him and moved him to a hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

Police said that Chinnasamy had suffered injuries on his chest.

Puzhal police recovered his body and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.