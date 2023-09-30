Completion of SWD interlinking and road relay will be done soon: Nehru

CHENNAI: Due to intermittent rains completion of storm water drains and road re-laying works has been delayed, municipal administration minister K N Nehru said on Saturday after inaugurating primary health care center at Perambur.

Speaking to reporters, the minister stated that the officials were instructed to complete the works by September 30.

However, the capital city experienced heavy rain for the past few days in the nighttime which delayed in completion of SWD and road works.

"The civic authorities ensured that the construction works will be done in the next five to six days. In addition, metro water board, Tangedco, and metro rail are yet to complete the underground maintenance and the road has become slushy in many areas which will be re-laid soon. The Chief Minister has instructed the service departments to put wet mix after completion of the maintenance works before monsoon, " added Nehru.

With northeast monsoon likely to commence in the next few weeks, the local body has carried out desilting in drains and water bodies and has adequate equipment to pump out rainwater stagnated in the city.

The minister said if the city experiences intense spells in the monsoon season we would tackle the situation and people won't be affected.

Meanwhile, the desalination plant constructed in Nemmeli would supply 150 MLD of water for the residents of Chennai city which will be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in October.

At present, 1,000 MLD of drinking water is being supplied every day by the metro water board, but to meet the water needs for the next 30 years additional water will be supplied from Nemmeli.

The water is supplied from the desalination plant to south Chennai including Velachery, Alandur, St Thomas Mount, Medavakkam, Kovilambakkam, Nanmangalam, Kilkattalai, and Shollinganallur.

A few areas are under the Tambaram Corporation limit. More than nine lakh people will be benefitted in these areas.