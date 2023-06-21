'Complete SWDs, road relay works before NE monsoon'

CHENNAI: Storm water drain construction works, re-laying roads, and removal of garbage and water hyacinth in the water bodies should be completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon season, municipal administration minister KN Nehru instructed the officials during the review meeting held at Ripon building on Wednesday.

"The storm water drains construction work commenced in 1,154 km in the city, of which 800 km works have been completed. An estimated cost of Rs 1,540 crore is allocated for the project, and the remaining 354 km drain work will be completed at the earliest. In addition, the new 85.69 km long SWD worth Rs 245.37 crore should be completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon," Nehru instructed the civic body authorities.

The motor pumps and machines should be ready in anticipation of the rain. The civic body must complete the pending storm water drain works, and re-lay damaged roads in the city to prevent water logging in the city. Actions should be taken quickly so that there is no water stagnation in the city due to the rain.

The officials were instructed to supervise the works carried out ahead of monsoon seasons, including safety arrangements during the construction of SWDs.

"Due to heavy downpour in the city, Kathipara junction and Ganesapuram Subway witnessed water stagnation due to metro rail construction and railway flyover construction works carried out respectively. However, the officials resolved the issue within a few hours. We have obtained special permission from the railway department to find permanent solutions to prevent water logging in the area, " the minister told reporters.

Municipal administration and water supply department additional chief secretary Shiv Das Meena, Joint commissioner (works) Dr G S Sameeran, deputy commissioner (R-F) Vishnu Mahajan, deputy commissioner (education) Sharanya Ari, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board managing director R Kirlosh Kumar and other senior officials were part of the review meeting held in Ripon building.