‘Complete SWD works before northeast monsoon begins’

CHENNAI: On Sunday, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and Additional Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department, conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction works of storm water drains (SWD) across the city.



They instructed the officials to complete the works before the onset of the northeast monsoon.



The Water Resources Department (WRD) and Highways department had carried out SWD works in Mugalivakkam and Porur respectively. While inspecting the construction works, Meena urged the department authorities to ensure that the work was carried out with all safety arrangements in place and not causing any disturbance to the traffic, stated a press release from Ripon Building on Sunday.



Following this, an inspection was conducted in Perungudi by Corporation officials. The zonal officers were directed to complete the SWD works before the northeast monsoon begins, and also remove garbage from the waterbodies across the city to prevent blockage and inundation during the rains.



The senior authorities said that the SWD works should be carried out with proper safety measures. It should be completed without compromising on quality and at the earliest. The Chief Secretary also inspected the pumping station at AGS Colony in Adyar, and stated that officials should operate and maintain pumping stations in the respective areas to drain out stagnated water.



Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, Joint Commissioner (works) GS Sameeran, Chief Engineer (General) S Rajendiran, Metro Water Board MD Kirlosh Kumar and other senior officials participated in the inspection on Sunday.

