Complete SWD works before monsoon: CS Meena to officials

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Sunday inspected the storm water drain works that are being carried out in various parts of the city.

Officials have been instructed to hasten the works and complete them before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Speaking to reporters, Meena said that the SWD construction works within the city Corporation limits were almost completed. As soon as the northeast monsoon withdrew in Tamil Nadu, construction work resumed in various parts of the city.

“The Water Resources Department (WRD) carries out SWD construction, which is expected to be completed by July-August. When it’s finished, there will not be inundation during the monsoon in several areas including Virugambakkam, Mugalivakkam, Kolapakkam and Manapakkam,” added Meena.

Similarly, measures have been taken to ensure the excess water from Porur lake flows into the Adyar river. “We’ve also planned to build shutters in the Adyar river so that the water won’t flow from rivers to the residential areas. The work is expected to commence at the earliest,” stated the Chief Secretary.

On the other hand, the State Highways Department will soon start works to ensure the excess rainwater flows to the Pallikaranai marshland. It has been on hold till now due to issues in land acquisition.

Meena instructed the department authorities to restart SWD works wherever it was halted, and also complete them before the onset of northeast monsoon this year.

GCC Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, additional chief secretary WRD Sandeep Saxena, joint commissioner (works) Dr GS Sameeran, chief engineer (general) S Rajendiran and other senior officials were part of the inspection.