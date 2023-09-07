Complete SWD construction before monsoon: GCC commissioner Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: Corporation commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Thursday urged the senior civic officials and other government department officials to ensure that the storm water drains and other drain works are completed before the onset of monsoon.

Radhakrishnan, who chaired a review meeting with the officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Water Resources Department, Highways Department, and Tangedco to focus on stormwater drains and road re-laying works carried out in the extended areas of the corporation limits here urged the officials to speed up all the pending works. He also urged the civic officials to focus on extended areas of Chennai including Madipakkam, Manapakkam, Mugaliwakkam, Ramapuram, Valasavakkam, Ambattur, and Manali. The officials should coordinate and complete the work before the monsoon.

The high level meeting at the Ripon Building, the city civic headquarters, also discussed about the safety of pedestrians and motorists in the wake of incomplete drains posing danger to public safety.

Meanwhile, a press release from the city corporation said that the civic body had removed water hyacinths and garbage from water bodies and stormwater drains. The civic body had completed desilting and cleaning to an extend of 786 km at a total cost of Rs 1,991 crore, the release said.

The work should be done with safety measures, and penalties would be imposed on the contractors who fail to follow the precautions. Those who do not complete within the time frame will have their contract cancelled, the press note read quoting the corporation commissioner.