Complete probe in actress Chitra's case in six months: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Observing that the probe of actress Chitra's death is proceeding in a snail-paced manner, the Madras High Court has ordered to complete the investigation within six months on Friday.

The bench led by Justice N Anand Venkatesh heard the plea of the actress' father Kamaraj who sought to transfer the trial from Tiruvallur Mahila Court to Chennai citing his age.

Meanwhile, Chitra's husband Hemanth sought to discharge him from the case. The government's counsel has submitted that 67 more witnesses have to be questioned.

The HC ordered the trial be shifted to a Chennai court and granted six months to complete the case.

The case pertains to television actress Chitra's death in 2020. She was found dead in mysterious circumstances at a hotel in Tiruvallur's Nazarathpet.