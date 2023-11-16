Complete FOB works quickly, provide escalator facility: Residents

CHENNAI: Hundreds of passengers visiting the Tambaram Sanatorium railway station and pedestrians frequenting GST Road demand early completion of Foot Over Bridge (FOB), which according to them has been progressing at snail pace.

The FOB was planned, as the nearby subway catering to the railway station often gets flooded and the public demanded an escalator facility.

“The subway gets flooded during the rainy season and it is not usable during that time. Senior citizens like us struggle to wade through the water and there is no other provision to cross the road,” said P Viswanathan, convener of Chitlapakkam Residents Association.

Few months ago, the subway was flooded after a brief intense rain and remained unusable for a few days. Residents stressed on the urgent need for an FOB and subsequently, the construction began last year.

The construction of the FOB is going on without an escalator. Provision of escalator will help senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs). Residents have requested officials to provide escalator facilities along with the FOB.

“The subway is not only being used for reaching the other side of the station but also to access the railway station platforms. So, escalators must be provided as travellers with luggage can use the facility. We also want a proper drainage system to remove the stagnated water in nearby subways,” explained S Chandrasekaran, a resident.

“The construction works of the FOB will be completed by end of December this year and there will be lift facilities with a carrying capacity of 13 people,” said a source associated with the construction works.

When contacted, a senior official attached to the Southern Railway told DT Next, “The issue will be discussed and steps taken to ensure early completion of the project.”