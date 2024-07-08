Complaints about stray cattle menace reduced by 50 percent after fine on owners was hiked: GCC commissioner

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J Radhakrishnan on Monday said that after the fine on cattle owners was increased to Rs 5,000, the number of complaints about stray cattle menace has reduced by 50 percent.

Speaking to reporters, the commissioner said, "Various measures to take control of the stray cattle menace including cattle catching drive have been intensified across the city with a focus on hotspot areas like Mylapore and Triplicane. Following the recent increase in penalties against the cattle owners from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, and Rs 10,000 if the stray cattle has been caught for the second time, the complaints raised by the public have reduced by 50 percent."

He added that as stray cattle attacks continue to be reported across the city, the corporation has ensured the implementation of strict regulations to prevent such incidents.

In this financial year, more than 1,500 cattle have been caught and penalties imposed on the cattle owners.

Meanwhile, the capital city witnessed rain in the last few days and waterlogging was reported in many areas.

As many as 40 places have been identified as low-lying areas. It takes more time for stagnated rainwater to drain out from them, Radhakrishnan said.

"Another challenge faced by the local body is muddy roads due to ongoing developmental projects in the extended areas. We have instructed the concerned department to remove the mud in parallel while carrying out the underground work," he said.

Additionally, the civic body has intensified mosquito eradication drives across the city to prevent monsoon-related diseases. Also, there is no abnormal surge in the number of fever cases or waterborne diseases in the city, Radhakrishnan added.