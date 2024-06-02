Chennai man goes to cops to complain about assault, found to be accused in ganja case; arrested

CHENNAI: The city police who were probing an assault complaint found during investigations that the complainant himself was an absconding accused in a Ganja case. Police secured the complainant and his attacker.

G Kamalesh (28) of Anna Nagar, an auto driver, told police he was walking near Annai Sathya Nagar and singing a song on Thursday evening. A man approached and picked up an argument with him. The other person questioned Kamalesh if he was singing a song insulting him and attacked him with an iron rod.

Kamalesh was injured in the attack and filed a complaint at Anna Nagar police station. After investigations, police arrested A Robert (34) of Annai Sathya Nagar. Robert is a history-sheeter and has about 12 criminal cases against him.

Further probe revealed that Kamalesh is an absconding accused in a ganja possession case registered by Anna Nagar police in February and arrested him. Kamalesh and Robert were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.