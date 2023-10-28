Commuters want basic amenities at Putlur railway station

CHENNAI: The lack of an escalator or lift and toilet facilities are causing hardship to the commuters of Putlur railway station. The issues are especially affecting the senior citizens and physically challenged.

The passengers also urged officials to ensure frequent trains and extend the recently constructed foot over bridge (FOB).

The railway station only receives a train in half an hour during the peak hours and in one hour during the non-peak hours to Chennai Beach.

Denizens requested for all trains to be 12-car trains in Putlur as currently the trains have only 8,9 and 12 coaches.

“There is no bus stop nearby, so trains are the only means of commuting for us. Lack of toilet facilities in the railway station affect the commuters. There is only one shelter in the station,” says K Raghavendra Bhat, a local resident.

The residents have also filed complaint to the DRM regarding the need for a lift.

When the Southern Railway official was contacted by DT Next, he assured that the lift will be constructed in the next financial year. Extension of FOB will also be done along with it, he said.

Over 360 trains are being operated during the weekdays from Chennai Central to Tiruvallur.