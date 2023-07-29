Commuters risk travelling on narrow, slippery Purasawalkam High Road

CHENNAI: Purasawalkam High Road near Kellys, one of Chennai’s favourite shopping hubs, is reeling under the impact of development work undertaken by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

Locals and shoppers are forced to face the brunt of construction activity of corridor 3 under phase II which is currently underway in the locality. The condition of roads near the Chennai metro rail construction sites here is so abysmal that commuters are forced to take different routes or endure rough, slippy rides through these roads.

Speaking to DT Next, a Avadi resident Tamilselvi said, “I often take the route for work and for other chores. After the construction at the site began, the condition of the road at the particular stretch has been horrific.”

Tamilselvi says the Purasawalkam High Road and Millers Road is often in adverse condition due to metro rail construction and officials are neglecting the plight of commuters and residents.

Jackson, an IT professional living in Egmore, agrees with her viewpoint. “The Purasawalkam High Road is constantly a mess, either due to sewage leakage or due to metro rail construction. The high road can often be witnessed with potholes and unevenly laid out roads, posing a threat to commuters.”

Another commuter points out that the potholes at Purasawalkam high road, which were flattened a month-ago after repeated complaints, are back to their original condition, thanks to the development work.

A shop owner at Purasawalkam high road lamented how the poor condition of roads are affecting public and businesses alike. “Public cannot endure bad roads because of metro rail construction. With sudden rainfall and water inundation, the probability of fatal accidents are becoming high. Roads must be relayed soon to restore normalcy,” he added

CMRL officials did not respond when contacted.