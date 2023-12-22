Commuters protest in Tambaram booking office since they could not book Tatkal tickets

CHENNAI: The rail commuters protested in front of the Tambaram Railway booking office on Friday since most could not book tickets in Tatkal and Premium Tatkal tickets for the Christmas Holidays.

They demanded the Railways to operate more trains to the Southern Districts during the festival season.

Following Christmas on Monday, the people in the suburbs decided to travel to their native and spend time with their families on the weekend.

Most of the people who booked their train tickets to the Southern districts were on the waiting list. Following that on Friday the people tried to book the tickets on Tatkal and Premium Tatkal but even the Tatkal tickets showed a waiting list as soon as the booking started.

Soon the people who got angry gathered at the Tambaram Railway station booking counter and protested against the railways.

The commuters demanded that the railways should operate more trains during the festival season and a few more compartments should be added to the existing express trains.

They claimed that most of the people would be travelling to the southern districts of Tamil Nadu during the festival season so at least the railways should consider operating more trains to the Southern districts.

Later the Railway officials and the police who visited the spot held peace talks with the protestors and said that they would take the issue to the railway higher officials. Later the protestors dispersed.