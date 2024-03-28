Commuters’ nightmare: Traffic chaos reigns on Loop

CHENNAI: Traffic in the city is chaotic on any day, thanks to the Chennai Metro Rail works that have resulted in diversions and closures. Commuters on Loop Road in Marina Beach have been reeling from the same issue, as vehicles were diverted onto this stretch over a month ago.

Additionally, fish markets and food stalls on both sides of the road don’t make it any easier for commuters, as shoppers stop in the middle of the road to buy items while a few use the road to park vehicles.

Commuters have been asking the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to hasten the construction of the fish market on Loop Road to ease traffic congestion.

“A month ago, Santhome High Road was made one way due to Metro Rail works. So, all vehicles, including MTC buses, were diverted to Loop Road. This leads to congestion even during non-peak hours,” lamented said R Ramesh, a commuter, and a resident of Mylapore. “Added to this chaos, fish vendors have occupied both sides of the road making the commute more challenging and stressful during peak hours. Also, eateries on the Loop Road after Foreshore Estate do not spare the footpaths either. They have installed tents illegally for their customers.”

Fish stalls on both sides of the road, and the ongoing construction of the fish market

Traffic police is nowhere in sight to regulate vehicle movement in the area. Weekends are especially a nightmare as thousands throng the beach in the evening, which makes commute dreadful. Additionally, there is no proper solid waste management near the fish market and seashore.

“A major portion of the fish market construction is steel fabrication works. Then why is it going at a snail’s pace? There are other markets which have been constructed within the stipulated time. Even the authorities are evasive when asked about the construction here. Until the eatery stalls are removed, and fish market is relocated, the situation would not change. In fact, it would get worse now that campaigning has begun,” said G Yashwanth, a motorist.

In April 2023, fishermen community around Loop Road staged a protest after the Madras High Court ordered them to remove the stalls claiming it caused congestion. Later, it was withdrawn as they were permitted to resume sales without causing traffic in the area.

To prevent traffic gridlock on Loop Road, the GCC began building a modern fish market which is yet to be completed. However, fishermen do not want to shift to the market as they would have to pay rent, electricity, and water charges.

“We hardly get any income from the sale. Now, with an alternative place, we’ll be forced to pay taxes and rent. The State government has not removed the encroachments of food stalls here, which have been affecting our business. Authorities should not collect any rent and taxes from us if we shift to the fish market. If not, we would stage a protest,” said a fisherwoman.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official stated, “After Rs 4 crore is released, the remaining works such as construction of compound walls and toilets will be finished. The market is expected to be opened by May. We’re yet to decide on the rent and other charges.”