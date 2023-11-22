Commuters languish in dimly lit, unsafe Pallavaram station

CHENNAI: Despite being one of the oldest and most important railway stations in the city suburbs, the Pallavaram railway station stubbornly remains in the stone age with no basic facilities for commuters.

Pallavaram railway station records a daily average footfall of about 30,000 passengers and is used by residents of Pammal, Pallavaram, Anakaputhur, Tiruneermalai, Polichalur, and Pallavaram Cantonment.

Notably, the footfall peaks on Fridays due to the railway station’s proximity to the Pallavaram Friday Market. The neighbourhood also has several private universities and corporate firms which keeps the station bustling from early morning until midnight.

However, commuters are unhappy and recount harrowing tales they have endured over years. “There is no proper shelter in the station. The newly-constructed platform has only two small shelters. When it rains, we get drenched or have to run in search of a shelter,” laments a regular commuter.

Another major problem in the station is the lighting, or the lack thereof. “In the evenings, there are power cuts in the station regularly. Two weeks ago, the power went off in the station at around 6 pm. It took over two hours for the fault to be rectified,” says another commuter.

Lack of basic lighting makes the station unsafe for women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. “The new platform has only focus lights, which not only irritate the eyes but also do not light up the station,” points out Divya, a regular commuter. “There are a few lights here but compared to other railway stations, it’s fewer and too dim at night. Sometimes there would be no lights at all and we need to turn on our mobile flash.”

The Pallavaram station is also a meeting point for many transpersons, some of whom sit as a group in the station and harass commuters for money.

Additionally, accessing the restroom is difficult, as it’s located in the backside of the station and most of the time, remains locked. “Stray dogs are common in the station. They bark and startle commuters at the night. It’s scary while walking alone on the platform,” rues a commuter.

When contacted, an official from Southern Railways said, “Pallavaram station will be renovated under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme with all necessary facilities. The work is expected to start in May next year. We’re confident that the basic amenities such as lighting will be enhanced in a phased manner.”