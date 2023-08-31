Commuters in Iyyapanthangal urge civic body to cover pothole

CHENNAI: Commuters of Oil Mill Road at Iyyapanthangal are complaining that a pothole poses a threat ever since the road was re-laid. People using the stretch have urged the civic body authorities to cover the pothole at the earliest to prevent mishaps.

“Earlier, the road was in a bad shape and the pothole was barely noticeable by the commuters. But when the local body re-laid the road, they failed to cover the potholes, and now it has been covered with concrete waste, and plastics. It is a junction, and when the heavy traffic flows on the road there is a sort of congestion that blinds the pothole causing skidding and tripping and many commuters getting injured. To avoid such mishaps the panchayat should take steps to get rid of the pothole, “ said Senthil Kumar, a resident and civic activist of Iyyapanthangal.

Residents and civic activists mentioned that though repeated complaints have been raised to the civic body, there has been no response and no action has been taken to rectify the issue.

The road does not have streetlights, and people are concerned that the commuters would not notice the pothole due to the newly re-laid road. Also, it would be difficult to use the road during the monsoon season.

“Usually, people prefer walking in the middle of the road during rainy season fearing there would be potholes on the sides. But here people would be unaware that the pothole is right in the middle and may be less cautious. Before another sudden downpour in the city, the local body should close the potholes to prevent accidents, “ said J Monika, a daily commuter of Oil Mill Road.

When contacted, Iyyappanthangal panchayat officials did not respond to the calls despite multiple attempts by DT Next.