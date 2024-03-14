Commuters fume as Autos are restricted from entering Airport Metro station

CHENNAI: Several commuters of Airport Metro station have alleged that autos are not allowed inside, despite having separate entry and exit routes for the station apart from the Chennai International Airport.

The commuters further say that for several years, autos have been shadow banned at the airport and the same is unfairly imposed for the Metro station located adjacent to it.

This particular restriction has caused difficulty for several passengers of both Metro and Chennai Airport. Specifically, commuters of Airport Metro station allege that elderly persons and differently-abled are forced to walk as autos are restricted inside the premises.

Speaking to DT NEXT, Sathish Kumar, a wheelchair user who is a regular Metro commuter said, "Since I live near East Tambaram, I often take the Metro from the Airport Metro station or St Thomas Metro station. And, I use autos because there is enough space to keep my wheelchair."

"However, the autos are not allowed to drop or pick up at the Airport Metro station. The autos are being stopped before the toll collection place and as a wheelchair user I am forced to travel up to the station entrance on the road in between the traffic which is more than 200 metres away, "Sathish said.

Meanwhile, he went on to say that the other auto or cab pickup and drop place just opposite to the Chennai airport metro station on the GST road under the flyover is also not accessible for wheelchair users because of its revolving gates.

And, during one of such trips on Wednesday, Sathish who managed to pass through the gate at Airport station was called up by the auto driver as he was charged Rs 48 at the exit toll gate.

"We request the Airport authority of India in coordination with the Chennai Metro Rail limited to allow the autos without any charges especially if they come for pick up and drop for persons with disabilities, "he added.