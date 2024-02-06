Commotion at Central Metro station after few commuters carried construction equipment

CHENNAI: Commotion prevailed at Central Metro station on Tuesday after a group of construction workers were rumoured to be denied from traveling in the Metro Rail. However, later on, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) clarified that the commuters were carrying construction equipment, which the staff asked them to cover and allowed them to travel.

As per CMRL official, a group of construction workers on Tuesday morning gathered at Central Metro station with different equipment to travel to Nandanam.

"The commuters were carrying different kinds of equipment, including an axe. Hence, the staff at the Central Metro station requested the passengers to cover the equipment and were allowed to travel, after," said a CMRL official.

"However, as a commuter was carrying an axe, he agreed to take another mode of transportation to Nandanam," said the official.