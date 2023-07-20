Committee reconstituted to frame policy for LGBTQIA+ community

CHENNAI: Following the request from members of the trans gender welfare board and LGBTQIA+ community activists, the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department has reconstituted a committee with full representation from community members to draft a policy.

Meanwhile, the director of social welfare had recently sent a proposal for the constitution of the drafting committee including persons with LGBTQIA+ community, non-government organisation, academicians to frame an effective policy for the community.

The 11-member drafting committee comprises director of social welfare department as the chairperson, and members such as; a trans gender Kalaimaamani Sudha, a trans man Arun Karthick and psychologist Vidhya Dinakaran.

The other members are; vice president of Saathi L Ramakrishnan, co-founder of Queer Chennai Chronicles Chandramoulee, activist for intersex Dalit and disability Dhanalakshmi Thangan alias Vinodhan, LGBTQ+ activist Busaina Ahamed Shah and Madras High Court advocate BS Ajeetha, IIT-Madras associate professor Tiju Thomas and joint director of directorate of social welfare as coordinator.

Further, the committee has been directed to submit the policy for LGBTQIA+ community within 45 days to the government for approval.