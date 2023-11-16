Commercial LPG cylinder prices reduced by Rs 57 per cylinder

CHENNAI: State-run oil marketing companies reduced the prices of commercial LPG by up to Rs 57.50 per cylinder of 19 kilograms in the four metros, with effect from Thursday.



According to a Daily Thanthi report, the 19 kg commercial cylinder which was earlier sold at Rs 1,999.50 is now being sold at Rs. 1,942.

The revision brought some relief to commercial cylinder customers, as it followed a hike of Rs 101.5 per cylinder days ahead of Deepavali.

It is also reported that the prices of domestic LPG remain at the existing amount.