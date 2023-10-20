Comedian, friend held for abusing magistrate

CHENNAI: Guindy police detained a comedian and his friend, a septuagenarian for alleged verbal abuse and threats to a magistrate when he went for a morning walk at a park in Velachery on Wednesday morning.



Guindy Police secured the comedian, P Jayamani (69) of TNHB colony and his friend, V Marimuthu (79) of Kamarajapuram on Friday for investigation based on a complaint from T Thirumal, a senior civil judge serving in Metropolitan magistrate courts, Georgetown.

Thirumal, who too resides in TNHB colony went for a morning walk in the park near Phoneix mall on Thursday morning when the incident happened. Jayamani and Marimuthu allegedly directed verbal abuse remarks at Thirumal, according to the latter's complaint.

Jayamani had asked his friend to shut the park gates in a threatening tone after which the magistrate filed a complaint with Guindy Police station demanding legal action against Jayamani and Marimuthu.

Guindy police booked the duo on charges of verbal abuse and intimidation and later let them off on station bail. Actor Jayamani has acted in several Tamil and Kannada movies as a sidekick to the main comedians.