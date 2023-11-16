College students snatch guest worker's mobile phone

CHENNAI: Two college students doing B.Com. and B.BA. in city college were caught red-handed after they snatched the mobile phone of a guest worker in Chennai on Wednesday at the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus. The arrested were identified as A Purushothkumar, 20, and K Ravichandra Raja, 20. The duo snatched the mobile phone of Paben Roy, 32, of West Bengal, who is employed at a construction firm in Koyambedu.

After snatching the mobile phone, the duo tried to escape on a two-wheeler. Two men, identified as Mohan and Gokul, chased and nabbed the students. They were handed over to the CMBT police. The police recovered Roy's phone from them.

The cops seized their two-wheeler. The police, after registering a case, arrested the students and remanded them to judicial custody. Purushothkumar is a third-year BBA student, while Ravichandra Raja is a third-year BCom student.