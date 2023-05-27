Begin typing your search...

College students held for robbing senior

On Thursday night two youths wearing a mask entered his apartment and attacked Surapanda at knifepoint and took Rs 17,000 from the house.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 May 2023 8:54 PM GMT
College students held for robbing senior
CHENNAI: Two college students were arrested for attacking their senior student in his apartment and robbing Rs 17,000 from him near Potheri on Friday.

Surapanda (20) of West Bengal was studying Btech 3rd year at a private college in Potheri and was staying in an apartment near the college. On Thursday night two youths wearing a mask entered his apartment and attacked Surapanda at knifepoint and took Rs 17,000 from the house.They threatened to kill him if he informed the police.

Surapanda filed a complaint in the police control room and the Maraimalai Nagar police visited the spot and browsed the CCTV footage in the locality. Later the police identified the robbers as David (18) of Pondicherry and Vishal (18) of Avadt year BBA students in the same college. Police arrested both the students and recovered the money from them. The students were remanded to judicial custody.

ChennaiPotheriWest BengalMaraimalai Nagar policeRobberyCCTV footage
