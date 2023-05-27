College students held for robbing senior

CHENNAI: Two college students were arrested for attacking their senior student in his apartment and robbing Rs 17,000 from him near Potheri on Friday.

Surapanda (20) of West Bengal was studying Btech 3rd year at a private college in Potheri and was staying in an apartment near the college. On Thursday night two youths wearing a mask entered his apartment and attacked Surapanda at knifepoint and took Rs 17,000 from the house.They threatened to kill him if he informed the police.

Surapanda filed a complaint in the police control room and the Maraimalai Nagar police visited the spot and browsed the CCTV footage in the locality. Later the police identified the robbers as David (18) of Pondicherry and Vishal (18) of Avadt year BBA students in the same college. Police arrested both the students and recovered the money from them. The students were remanded to judicial custody.