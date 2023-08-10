College students die as staircase collapses on them near Tambaram

CHENNAI: Two college students died and another one injured after a staircase collapsed on them near Tambaram on Thursday.

The deceased were identifying as S French joffrey Dhavamani (23) of Walajabad and E Timo Milkey (19) of Meenambakkam. Injured student was identified as Ashwin (19) of Poonamalee.

According to police, a group of six students studying BSc Hospitality Tourism at Madras Christian College in East Tambaram went to Erikarai Street near Selaiyur and were consuming liquor on vacant land in the evening.

Around 4 pm when it started to rain in Tambaram, the students for shelter went and sat under the staircase of the house in the locality. Police said that students resumed their drinks under the staircase.

Within a few minutes, when it was raining heavily the staircase collapsed and it fell on three students.

Soon the locals and the Tambaram fire and rescue team who rushed to the spot began the rescue operation. Police said S French joffrey Dhavamani and E Timo Milkey died on the spot and their body was recovered and sent to the Chromepet GH for post-mortem. Police said Ashwin who suffered a fracture on his hand was admitted to the Chromepet GH.

The students had not attended their classes on Thursday and went to consume liquor and got stuck in an unexpected mishap.

The Selaiyur police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.