College students clash in MTC bus; one held

CHENNAI: Students of two city colleges clashed with each other in a MTC bus near Royapettah on Monday in which one person was injured.

Police have arrested one student and have launched a search for two others.

Police sources said that the clash was between students of New College and Government Arts college, Nandanam.

The issue started when students of Nandanam arts college allegedly snatched the ID card of a student of New college when they were travelling in the MTC bus (route 18K) and made the student alight the bus near Santhi theatre bus stop.

The student who was made to get down alerted his college mates over phone about the development after which a group was ready near Satyam Theatre bus stop.

Sensing danger, the driver tried to outmaneuver them and did not halt at the bus stop, but the students managed to board the bus when the bus stopped near Church Park school.

When the New college students caught hold of one from the opposite group and tried to drag him off the bus, the Nandanam Arts students resisted and in the melee, punched one of them on the face.

One student, Mohammed Hasan (19) of Tiruvallur suffered injuries and had to be administered sutures, police said.

Based on his complaint, Royapettah Police registered a case and arrested V Devaraj (20) of Arakkonam. Search is on for two others.

Only a day ago, Government Railway Police (GRP) had arrested four students of a City College in connection with the ruckus at Perambur Loco works railway station on Monday in which student groups pelted stones at each other.