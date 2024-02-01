College student stripped, attacked and extorted

CHENNAI: A B Tech student who went to give farewell to a female friend leaving for the United States for higher studies was allegedly stripped by the woman's friends, also college students, who extorted money and threatened to share the attacked student's naked photograph online.



The victim is a resident of Puzhuthivakkam and is a final year B Tech student at a college in the city outskirts. During the early hours of Sunday, the victim had met his female friend, a senior near Puzhuthivakkam bus terminus.

The victim went in his car and along with the woman, there were four other boys. All of them got into the car to drop off the woman at her house near Ashok Nagar. The victim was made to sit in the backseat and all of a sudden, the other men started attacking him.

When the woman protested and asked them to stop, they threatened her too, and after dropping her off at her house, they continued to assault the victim when the car was in motion. They also allegedly stripped him and photographed him.

Threatening him that the photo would be sent to his college mates, the gang extorted Rs 11,000 from him through gpay. Though the victim did not file a police complaint initially, the gang approached him again on Tuesday and demanded money after which he approached the Madipakkam Police with a complaint. Further investigations are on.