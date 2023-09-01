College student run over by bus in Porur

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college student was crushed to death after she fell off a two-wheeler and came under the wheel of a bus. Two others were also injured in the accident near Porur.

She was thrown off a bike she was riding on the pillion when a bus hit the two-wheeler. The private bus which was coming behind ran over her.

The Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing identified the deceased as Pavithra of Porur, a first-year student at a private college in Maduravoyal. On Wednesday, Pavithra was travelling on a bike with her friend. The two were travelling along Iyyappanthangal near Porur when a private bus that was coming behind rammed into their vehicle. Pavithra fell to the ground by the impact. The bus ran over her and killed her on the spot. Her friend survived with minor injuries. Another bike was also hit by the bus and was also injured. He is currently under treatment. The private bus driver Rajdeepan (30) has been arrested.