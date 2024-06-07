College student killed after biker riding on wrong lane collides with another bike near Ambattur

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college girl was killed after the bike she was riding pillion was hit by another bike riding in the wrong lane at Pattaravakkam near Ambattur on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as E Yogalakshmi. She was pursuing a B.com degree at a private college.

On Thursday evening, Yogalakshmi left home to visit her friend when she met with the accident. She was riding pillion in the bike rode by her friend, Vishal (19), police said.

According to an official, the duo were riding down the Pattaravakkam bridge when another bike came in the opposite direction and collided head-on onto their bike. Vishal and Yogalakshmi got thrown off the bike and since Yogalakshmi was not wearing a helmet, she suffered grievous injuries. Vishal escaped with minor injuries, police said.

The injured were rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital where Yogalakshmi was declared as brought dead.

The rider of the other bike who caused the accident was identified as Sekar, who had taken a U-turn from the service lane adjoining the flyover.

Red Hills traffic investigation police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against Sekar and are investigating.