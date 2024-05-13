College student hacked to death by group of youngsters in front of girlfriend in Chitlapakkam

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old college student was hacked to death by a group of youngsters in front of his girlfriend in Chitlapakkam on Monday.

The deceased was Udayakumar of Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Chitlapakkam was studying MBA in a private college in Pallikaranai.

On Sunday night Udayakumar along with his girlfriend was travelling on Narayanan Street in Chitlapakkam.

At that time three youngsters who came on a bike intercepted Udayakumar's bike and started to argue with him.

Police said in a heated argument the group took a sickle and attacked Udayakumar multiple times.

Meanwhile, Udayakumar's girlfriend ran away from the scene and when Udayakumar attempted to run from the spot the group chased him, hacked him on his face and limbs and escaped from the scene.

The onlookers who noticed the incident rushed Udayakumar to the Chromepet government hospital and from there he was shifted to a private hospital in Chromepet and was under intensive care.

On Monday morning Udayakumar succumbed to injuries without responding to treatments.

The Selaiyur police who had registered a case detained Naresh (24), an electrician, and two college students Krishna (19) and Shanka Kumar (19), all three from Mappedu.

After the inquiry, the police said that a few days ago while parking the bike in Mappedu Udayakumar was involved in a quarrel with Naresh and attacked him.

Soon to take revenge Nandakumar, Naresh planned for a murder with the help of Krishna and Shanka Kumar.

The Selaiyur police arrested the three of them after they surrendered at the station.