College student gets 5-yr jail term for drug peddling

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai has sentenced a 19-year-old college student to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment for drug peddling.

Principal Special Judge C Thirumagal was hearing a case under EC and NDPS Act against Priyan Shu Mishra, a 19-year-old college student from Odisha studying in Chennai, in a case of selling ganja.

According to the prosecution, on October 12, 2019 the Kancheepuram Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID (NIBCID) received a tip off about drug trafficking near Potheri.

Based on the information a NIB CID team went to the spot and set up surveillance to nab the drug peddler. The NIB CID team interrogated a college student Priyan Shu Mishra on suspicion. The team seized 1.5 kilograms of ganja from the accused, which was concealed in a bag. The sleuths filed a case of drug peddling against the college student.

The NIB CID team later on found that the accused was studying at a private engineering College in Potheri and was selling ganja to others before his arrest.

The counsel for the accused cited that the prosecution hasn’t produced independent witnesses and sought for the acquittal of the college student.After perusal of materials and hearing the submissions, the judge found the accused guilty under sec 8 (c), 20 (b) (ii) B of the Narcotic-Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985. The accused was sentenced to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment with Rs 50,000 fine.